Two New Jersey cities order the use of masks indoors after an increase in COVID-19 cases – Telemundo New York (47)

New Jersey reported 9,711 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest day yet in the entire pandemic and a 42% increase from the previous day.

The increase shows how quickly the Omicron variant is spreading across the state and region. The old record, from mid-January, was nearly 3,000 cases lower than this new one-day mark.

So far hospitalizations are not a problem, but at least six in the central part of the state had to go into “diversion” status on several occasions on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, as New Jersey’s COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, two other Essex County cities will implement a new mask-wearing order and one of the state’s largest school districts will temporarily return to teaching remote classes. at the beginning of January.

Montclair Township and Village of South Orange on Tuesday joined Newark, the state’s largest city, with the measure requiring the use of masks in indoor public spaces. The move comes as COVID-19 cases, which have grown due to the Omicron variant, have nearly tripled across the state since early December.

Like most of the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified Essex County as an area with high community transmission, and the councilor who introduced Montclair’s mask-wearing mandate cited the need for more vaccines as the reason.

“The reason is that not everyone has received a booster dose and there are still people who are not vaccinated. Right now we are seeing a crazy spread of the Omicron variant throughout the country and the region,” said Councilor Peter Yacobellis. .

Meanwhile, Montclair High School announced that it will move to all virtual instruction on Wednesday and Thursday. All elementary and middle schools will be on an “abbreviated day schedule” on Wednesday, said Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Ponds, citing the increase in COVID-19 cases.

In-person instruction is expected to resume on January 3, he said.

In South Orange, Mayor Sheena Collum announced the mask-wearing mandate through an executive order Tuesday night; said on Facebook that the “overwhelming majority” of the cases were powerful infections.

The South Orange-Maplewood School District has already moved its high school and one of its two middle schools to fully virtual instruction.

And in Paterson, as cases increase, the school district is now planning two weeks of fully virtual instruction in early January, following the upcoming winter break. It is the fourth largest school district in the state.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy reported 6,840 new positive PCR tests Tuesday, just shy of a record set in January. The total number of cases last week reached a weekly all-time high, according to data from the New York Times.

The Democrat has emphasized in recent briefings the need to increase vaccines and booster shots to shore up defenses against the surge in positives, but is putting off implementing a statewide mask mandate. Instead, the state focuses on vaccination and testing.

Just over 70% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated in the county, according to the CDC. The total number of New Jerseyans who have completed their vaccination series is about 6.2 million, or 73% of the population meeting the vaccination criteria.

Omicron has been ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday. The CDC numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in the proportion of Omicron infections in just one week.

In much of the country, the prevalence of Omicron is even higher. It is responsible for about 90 percent of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the Industrial Midwest, and the Pacific Northwest.