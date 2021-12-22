Typhoon Rai: the images of its devastating passage through the Philippines, where it left at least 375 dead

- Drafting
- BBC News World
A butchery”. This is how the Red Cross described the scenes of devastation in the Philippines from Typhoon Rai.
At least 375 people died after the powerful storm hit the country last Thursday, police reported.
One of the most affected places is the Siargao island, in the southeast of the archipelago, which has been almost completely disconnected from rescue operations due to the devastation.
Many areas have been left without electricity, without communication and with very little drinking water.
Thousands of first responders were deployed to assist in rescue operations.
About 400,000 people had to leave their homes and residences in coastal areas, when the typhoon hit the coast.
The powerful storm lifted trees, smashed houses, knocked over power poles, caused flooding and wiped out crops.
“There are some areas that seem to have been bombed worse than in World War II,” Richard Gordon, director of the Philippine Red Cross, told the BBC.
Floods and landslides are feared to have claimed many more lives.
Thousands of troops from the army, coast guard and firefighters have been deployed to the worst affected areas to assist with the rescue, as well as military aircraft and navy vessels.
However, the task has been complicated in some places that have been practically isolated by the logistical difficulties of reaching them, according to BBC correspondent Howard Johnson, who is on the island of Siargao.
Meanwhile, Philippine President Rodrigo Duturte has conducted an aerial survey of areas devastated by the storm.
The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies have launched an emergency request for US $ 22 million to cover long-term relief efforts.
Rai is the strongest typhoon of the year and reached the end of the storm season – most of these cyclones develop between July and October.
Scientists warned that rising global temperatures and human-made climate change are responsible for making cyclones stronger.
