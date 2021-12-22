Typhoon Rai: the images of its devastating passage through the Philippines, where it left at least 375 dead

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

A mother holds her son, while other family members collect what is left of her destroyed house

Image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Typhoon Rai is the strongest to hit the Philippines this year.

A butchery”. This is how the Red Cross described the scenes of devastation in the Philippines from Typhoon Rai.

At least 375 people died after the powerful storm hit the country last Thursday, police reported.

One of the most affected places is the Siargao island, in the southeast of the archipelago, which has been almost completely disconnected from rescue operations due to the devastation.

Many areas have been left without electricity, without communication and with very little drinking water.

