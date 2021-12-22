Typhoon Rai: the images of its devastating passage through the Philippines, where it left at least 375 dead

Drafting

BBC News World

December 21, 2021

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Typhoon Rai is the strongest to hit the Philippines this year.

A butchery”. This is how the Red Cross described the scenes of devastation in the Philippines from Typhoon Rai.

At least 375 people died after the powerful storm hit the country last Thursday, police reported.

One of the most affected places is the Siargao island, in the southeast of the archipelago, which has been almost completely disconnected from rescue operations due to the devastation.

Many areas have been left without electricity, without communication and with very little drinking water.

Thousands of first responders were deployed to assist in rescue operations.

Image source, EPA Caption, The southern islands of the Philippine archipelago were the most impacted.

Image source, Reuters Caption, Many families have been left helpless and without communication.

Image source, Reuters Caption, Other people try to restore the roof of their destroyed houses.

Image source, EPA Caption, Vice President Leni Robredo (center) tries to comfort a villager on the island of Dinagat.

About 400,000 people had to leave their homes and residences in coastal areas, when the typhoon hit the coast.

The powerful storm lifted trees, smashed houses, knocked over power poles, caused flooding and wiped out crops.

“There are some areas that seem to have been bombed worse than in World War II,” Richard Gordon, director of the Philippine Red Cross, told the BBC.

Floods and landslides are feared to have claimed many more lives.

Image source, EPA Caption, Many areas have been without electricity.

Image source, EPA Caption, Hundreds of thousands had to evacuate their homes.

Image source, EPA Caption, Volunteers have been bringing food to the refugees.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, The crops of many families have been decimated

Thousands of troops from the army, coast guard and firefighters have been deployed to the worst affected areas to assist with the rescue, as well as military aircraft and navy vessels.

However, the task has been complicated in some places that have been practically isolated by the logistical difficulties of reaching them, according to BBC correspondent Howard Johnson, who is on the island of Siargao.

Meanwhile, Philippine President Rodrigo Duturte has conducted an aerial survey of areas devastated by the storm.

Image source, EPA Caption, Some rescue efforts are risky from flooding and landslides.

Image source, Reuters Caption, Coast Guard personnel prepare aid boxes for victims in the city of Bacolod, in Negros Occidental.

Image source, EPA Caption, President Rodrigo Duterte (right in plaid shirt) paid a personal visit to the island of Bohol and then surveyed the devastated areas by air.

The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies have launched an emergency request for US $ 22 million to cover long-term relief efforts.

Rai is the strongest typhoon of the year and reached the end of the storm season – most of these cyclones develop between July and October.

Scientists warned that rising global temperatures and human-made climate change are responsible for making cyclones stronger.