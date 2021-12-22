Undertaker’s daughter got mad at her father for beating John Cena

Undertaker and John Cena, two of the Greatest Superstars in WWE History, they clashed in Wrestlemania 34, in one of those struggles dreamy though disappointed the WWE Universe, since the contest lasted very little, with Dinner being defeated with relative ease.

The ‘Undertaker’ revealed during an interview on Kevin Hart’s ‘Cold as Balls’ show, which one of his daughters is an admirer of John Cena, which caused him to get mad at his father for having defeated him at Wrestlemania.

“I have a nine year old girl who can tell you more about wrestling than I can. So a few years ago, I am fighting John Cena at WrestleMania. So we are doing this on television where Cena just talks bad about me every week. Is trying to make me fight him in Mania. My daughter loves it; my daughter loves Cena“revealed ‘The Deadman’.

‘Taker’ talked about his fight with Cena, how he beat him in a matter of minutes and the reaction his little daughter had.

“So we finally have a match. She sat in the front row with her mother. It was very fast; I smashed it in five minutes, truth? I’m looking at my daughter looking for that, you know, ‘yeah, daddy’, and she is giving me this does a thumbs down) and I’m like ‘what the hell is that?’ “she recounted in surprise.

The situation did not end there, Undertaker upon seeing his daughter heartbroken over Cena’s defeat, spoke to the 16-time world champion for what talk with her.

“I come backstage and I see that she’s distraught. I’m like, ‘What’s wrong?’ And she says, ‘Well, Dad, I’m happy you won, but I am very sad about the defeat of John‘. So I have to go find John. I said, ‘You have to come talk to my daughter.’

“He was very kind. He said, ‘Okay. I said a lot of bad things about your father. I deserved it. I’m good. But you already know, I said many things bad“, he finished.