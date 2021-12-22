US strikes back and overtakes China with new quantum technology

The United States They have overtaken China again after tailgating quantum computing for a few months. A month ago, IBM was beating the great Chinese 66-cubit processor with its 127-cubit Eagle supercomputer and now a Californian company has implemented a third state in the cubits, turning them into “cutrits”.

The Californian company Rigetti has just announced the availability of “cutrits” for experimental applications in its Quil-T quantum computing service. According to Rigetti, the cutrits are cubits with a third state that “not only can increase the amount of information encoded in an element, but also allows techniques to drastically decrease reading errors“, one of the great problems that quantum computers face.

Cutrit advantage

Rigetti states in his press release that “accessing the third state of our processors is useful for researchers exploring the cutting edge of quantum computing, quantum physics, and those interested in traditional qubit-based algorithms.”

Alex Hill – Senior Quantum Systems Engineer at Rigetti Computing – claims that the possibility of using cutrits has always been there. “Rigetti’s superconducting quantum processors,” notes Hill, “are based on the design of transmon [un diseño que usa materiales superconductores enfriados a muy baja temperatura que genera un efecto túnel de partículas subatómicas]. Usually we only address the first two states, 0 and 1 (sometimes referred to as g (round) and e (xcitaded)); however, the design of our qubits admits even higher states ”.

According to Hill, these new extra-state cubits reduce the cost of breaking down a three-cubit logic gate into two basic components. The cutrit can perform these operations. The engineer says that going up to more states would not be practical at the moment because the coherence of the subatomic particles, necessary to carry out operations, it would be lost before it was useful.

The big advantage, however, seems to be in the reduction of errors. Hill notes that it reduces data reading errors by as much as 60% in some cases.

The quantum war against China

The use of cutrits, although experimental, gives a new advantage to the United States in the quantum wars against China, which the latter had taken from it this year with its latest machines, the Zuchongzhi 2 and the Jiuzhang 2.

As far as absolute power is concerned, Rigetti herself has just announced the Aspen-M, its new 80 cubit quantum computers, that combine two of its 40 cubit chips and are available in its cloud.

IBM has the quantum computer 127 cubit eagle, which announced last November. In theory, the Eagle will be able to surpass the computing power of the Zuchongzhi 2.

We do not know how long this new American advantage may last. China today has some of the brightest minds in quantum computing, including the one who is considered the father of quantum according to the prestigious scientific journal Nature: Professor Jian-Wei Pan. According to this scientist, his teams at Chinese universities and state organizations still have “Four or five years of hard work” to get the necessary bug fixes. The cutrits, however, seem to have accomplished part of this mission and may have put Rigetti ahead of the rest of the competition.

Even so, and with the huge amount of money invested by the government of the Asian country – knowing that quantum technology is one of the keys to dominating the world along with artificial intelligence – it remains to be seen if it will really be “four or five years “Or if they will surprise everyone as they have done in previous years. China has been giving the United States “sputnik moments” lately.



