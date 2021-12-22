TITLE: Venezuelan paellas mark gourmet variety in New York

Being able to open a business in New York City is a triumph; But when the inauguration date coincides with the closure of the city due to a pandemic, the challenges are gigantic and the risks incalculable. However, a Venezuelan family decided to follow their dream and bet everything. Laura Sepúlveda presents us the history of EZ Paella.

In a corridor shopping center, known as Turnstyle Undergorund Market, frequented by people on their way to the New York subway, there are 39 restaurants … among them EZ Paella, a business founded by Alejandro and Lorena, a Venezuelan couple who just programmed the opening of its premises at a time when conditions in the city were not at all favorable.

“As the Americans say, the grand opening was the grand closing, because the day we opened was the day the city decided to close.”

A date in which Alejandro tells that he also had to register to have access to financial aid from the government.

“The company, we registered it 20 days after what they decided to say” this is the deadline “or this is the deadline for the companies that we are going to help you”.

So they did not qualify for these financial aid … Added to this was the fact that they had supplies for a reopening date in which New York simply looked like a ghost town.

“We decided to cook them and donate them to the police and first responders.”

This was its beginning … run over and with thousands of obstacles; However, they remember that the strategy used worked perfectly for them as advertising for when they could open their store.

“We also managed to make an agreement with the owners here, of this small mall, who are the owners of the premises, so that for 3 months they would not charge us rent and thus support us to be able to correct part of the expenses that we had had.”

A time of expenses and anguish, but always, with hope.

And so they got ahead … and although they took a long time to open, today their business has become popular in the area and even the goal of a second branch is in mind. They point out that it was hard, but life itself has shaped them to succeed and they say that only their arrival in the country is proof of that.

Here the story goes back to Venezuela, where a bad experience made them make the decision to emigrate.

“My youngest son, in one of the protests, had been taken by the National Guard and I couldn’t find where they had him and when I managed to get him out I didn’t think twice. I managed to get tickets, I did not tell anyone, only my parents, we took 3 suitcases and my 3 children and we came without knowing what we were going to get ”.

Being professionals in other areas, at first they dedicated themselves to various tasks that gave them a relatively stable income. But their persistence took them further … to open their own business, with which they not only help themselves, but also other immigrants who are going through, perhaps, the same conditions as some time ago.

“I started here as a dishwasher because, according to me, I spoke English; but when I got here I didn’t understand a thing at all. So I had to start here washing dishes ”.

Alejandro and Lorena affirm that the effort has been worth it… The best example is the loyalty of their clients to the flavor of these paellas with Venezuelan seasoning.

“I think it is great, I think we should keep having more venezuelan and more types of hispanic food, all around”

“I think it’s great, I think we should continue to have more Venezuelan food and more types of Hispanic food, everywhere.”

“This is the best I’ve had from any other country.”

“I tasted the free sample and it was really delicious and I was intrigued an definitely got it”

“I tried the free sample and it was really delicious and I was intrigued and I definitely understood why.”

A reason that many in the Big Apple have also managed to understand, because over time the taste for these paellas increases, which encompass a fusion of cultures and already set the tone in the gastronomic offerings of the city. Laura Sepúlveda, Venezuela 360, Voice of America, New York.