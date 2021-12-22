Vicente Fernández, Doña Cuquita would rather die, they say | Instagram

I would rather die in an asylum! They assure that this is what is currently going through the mind of Doña Cuquita, wife of the beloved Mexican idol Vicente Fernández who passed away on December 12.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor is quite upset with her family’s decision that they do not want her to return to the Los Tres Potrillos ranch, which was her home for many years next to the singer Vicente Fernandez Gomez.

Doña Cuquita’s family assures that the ranch is a danger for her both emotionally and physically, because not only would that place full of memories with the love of her life affect her, but also, it is full of steps and spaces that they would endanger.

The journalist assures that at the insistence of his relatives that he not return home, Vicente Fernández’s wife has indicated that she prefers to go to an asylum to die there, as she is seriously upset by these indications.

According to Quiroz, Doña Cuquita would be staying in the apartment that the Fernández Abarca family acquired near the Country 2000 hospital, where the singer and actor died and stayed for four months, this to keep her away from Los Tres Potrillos.

However, María del Refugio would have told her driver to take her to the ranch, which ended up being a bad decision, since the wife of Vicente Fernandez had a mishap and ended up in the hospital.

Dael indicated that Cuquita hit her arm, which ended in a fissure and for which it was required to place a splint. So far, the family has not spoken about the health of Gerardo’s mother, Vicente and Alejandro; however, they probably do not, as they are characterized by being quite secretive with their private life.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Fernández continued with his father’s legacy less than a week after his departure, continuing with his Made in Mexico tour, as he would have indicated, since the singer always taught him respect and dedication for his work and its audience.

In the last presentations and since before the unfortunate December 12, El Potrillo has been seen quite affected by the departure of his father, who was fired with a great tribute in his VFG arena next to his ranch in Guadalajara.