Víctor Gómez says Danilo Medina did not instruct favoring family

The former director of Dominican Port Authority (APORDOM), Victor Gomez Casanova, assured today that while he was running that institution he never received instructions from the former president Danilo Medina to favor Juan Alexis Medina regarding the formal accusation file of the case Antipulpo.

“I never received an instruction from the president Danilo Medina in order to favor absolutely nothing to any of his relatives, nor to Mr. Alexis Medina, nor to any of his relatives, never Danilo Medina He called me to ask me to give any kind of facility to any person who was a relative of him, “he said. Gomez casanova.

“What is mentioned to me in the file that I read yesterday, that I found out yesterday through the media. I was at lunch, the file came to me, I started looking for what it says about Victor Gomez Casanova. I found it on page 422, “said the communicator.

Through a phone call to the radio show “The Morning Sun”, Victor Gomez Casanova, made a call for attention to the attorney general Miriam German Brito citing as an example her words in the submission of the case file Odebrecht,

“The mention that is made of my name is a mention that appears to be the result of a statement from one of the accused,” he said.

“I want to refer with all due respect to the magistrate attorney general of the Republic, Miriam German Brito, when in her capacity as judge of the Supreme Court of Justice cast a dissenting vote regarding the submission of the case file Odebrecht, when she said in her loud voice, “We see a mention on the basis of what so and so said, that I believe”, this is a repetition of the same situation because they want to mention my name as that I did the wrong thing or that I did something illegal, the result of influence peddling without ever having been asked my opinion about it, “said Gómez Casanova.

The communicator and former deputy, Victor Gomez Casanova, reported that upon arrival at the executive management, he found a debt file of the company Cementos Andino and how later said company and the expelotero of Big leagues, Sammy Sosa they did a negotiation process.

It is recalled that Gómez Casanova is indicated in a formal accusation filed by the Public Ministry against those implicated in alleged case of administrative corruption called Antipulpo.