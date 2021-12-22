[VIDEO] Ed Sheeran helps Juanpa Zurita recover Macarena Achaga with a serenade

Ed Sheeran and Juanpa Zurita surprised a few days ago by revealing an unexpected friendship, which was even rumored could end in musical collaboration, however, so far they just made a TikTok together that netizens can’t stop watching.

Under the description: “How to get your girlfriend back ft. @Macabeso @Ed Sheeran”, Juanpa Zurita, who gave life to Alex in “Luis Miguel: The Series”, shared a video in which first scene appears arguing with his girlfriend, Macarena Achaga with the title “My girlfriend cut me off”.

In a second scene, it appears Juanpa Zurita sad and depressed with the title “It was very hard for me to lose her. I didn’t know what to do.”. Then, the influencer took his cell phone and between his search he found a video of Ed Sheeran, to whom he sent a message.

Juanpa Zurita wrote: “What happened my Ed ?! Hey bro, look I argued with my girlfriend 🙁 I’m sad, you raffle to come and sing some songs? Pull stop please! “.

To which apparently, Ed Sheeran He replied: “My Juanpa, how hard you fought. Give me the address and I’ll fall for you, bro.”

Macarena Achaga prefers Ed Sheeran over Juanpa Zurita

In the last scene Juanpa Zurita appears at the door of Macarena Achaga, and next to him, Ed Sheeran with his guitar, to which the Argentine actress reacts excited and happy, to pull the British man home and leave the Mexican influencer out.

The TikTok was accompanied of a fragment of the song “Shivers”, and so far it already has almost 1 million “likes”, as well as thousands of comments.

Here’s the fun TikTok: