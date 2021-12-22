VIDEO: Tom Holland invites the boy who saved his younger sister from a dog attack to the filming of ‘Spider-Man’

The actor asked the little boy “if he wanted to be a substitute for Zendaya in a trick they were practicing. Who wouldn’t want to ‘swing on the net’?” Said the boy’s father.

Tom Holland, who has played Spider-Man in the latest superhero films, kept his promise and invited Bridger Walker, a boy from the state of Wyoming, to the filming of ‘Spider Man: No way home’ who saved his sister in 2020 less than being attacked by a dog.

The actor staged a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for Bridger and his family, which included a tour of the filming ‘set’, where he met the stars of the film, jumped into the air next to Spider-Man and even Holland loaned him his mask to try on.

In a video posted on Instagram by Robert Walker, the child’s father, the boy can be seen fulfilling one of his dreams.

At one point, Tom Holland asked the little boy “if he wanted to stand in for Zendaya in a trick they were practicing. Who wouldn’t want to ‘swing on the net’?” The father wrote.

The parent also praised and thanked Holland and Zendaya for their kindness and welcome during the visit.

Bridger Walker went viral in July 2020 after she saved her younger sister from being attacked by a dog, an action for which suffered several injuries and had to receive 90 stitches to the face.

After learning his story, several actors showed their admiration for the little hero for his act of bravery, including the stars of ‘The Avengers’ Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland and Brie Larson, who dedicated videos and messages of praise in their social accounts.