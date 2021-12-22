Wall Street finished with a positive balance again after the hopeful data on the severity of the omicron variant

Brokers work on the New York Stock Exchange (Photo: EFE)

The major Wall Street indices rose by a large upturn after economic data optimistic Y hopeful news on the severity of the omicron coronavirus variant, that is spreading around the world.

The S&P 500 rose 1%, Nasdaq 1.2% and Dow jones Industrial Average 0.7%. The Russell 2000, a measure of small business values, was up 0.9%. Tech companies and a mix of retailers led the gains.

The major indices remain on the path of weekly gains after Tuesday’s rally. European and Asian markets also closed higher. The performance of the treasury note at 10 years it fell to 1.46%. US markets will be closed on Friday to celebrate Christmas.

Wall Street’s major indices rose on Wednesday in a broad rebound on upbeat economic data and hopeful news about the severity of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is spreading around the world. The Actions and the raw they recovered on the eve of losses caused by fears about COVID-19, despite the explosion of coronavirus cases worldwide.

A South African study suggested that there are fewer risks of hospitalization and serious illness in people infected with the omicron variant than in individuals with the delta variant, but World Health Organization officials cautioned that it was too early to draw definitive conclusions.

“We continue to have difficulties in orienting ourselves to the omicron outbreak, but in recent days (…) more and more evidence is accumulating that the strain is potentially less serious than previous ones, specifically that delta, which is a good omen for economic momentum in 2022, ″ said Mike Stritch, chief investment officer at BMO Wealth Management.

Riskier currencies such as Australian dollar rallied against their American counterpart, while the operators of bonds discounted the threat of a inflation long-term and the yield curve flattened.

Along the same lines, European stocks finished at week-long highs, led by rises in tech and industrial stocks, although investors were concerned about the prospects for a global recovery amid rising COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

“Many operators cling to all the scientific data on the severity of the new strain“Said Susannah Streeter, investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown”It’s going to be a very cautious frame of mind for equities, more than any kind of euphoria, heading into Christmas”.

Germany, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, the Netherlands and South Korea These are some of the countries that have again imposed closures or other restrictions on activity in recent days.

The movements of the foreign exchange markets were, in general, moderate, since the operations were reduced before the Christmas holidays. The dollar index lost 0.272%.

In the cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was down 0.04% at $ 48,910.51, still well below the all-time high of $ 69,000 hit in November.

(With information from Reuters and AP)

