Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Wednesday, December 22

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Your relationship becomes intense and you will be sensitive to any comment that it makes of you. Take care not to get involved in activities that have some risk, since you do everything with great intensity. Keep in mind that the consequences of your actions affect the lives of others. Lucky numbers: 20, 15, 26.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

You must trust that every change in your life will be a positive one in every sense of the word. Your personal relationships, whether with your partner, your partner or with your enemies are transformed. What was not said, comes to the fore to amend, solve or finish what does not work. Lucky numbers: 9, 22, 7.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Your waiting time is over. Every project that had been delayed or complicated in the construction, renovation or purchase of a home enters its final stage. Travel or meeting plans are made without major inconvenience, for your enjoyment and those you love. Nothing will be impossible for you to achieve. Lucky numbers: 11, 48, 14.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

It is time to act, to tear down what does not work and build a new me. Pay attention to your health. If you have responsibilities that are affecting your emotional balance, this is the time to find a solution. Start thinking about yourself more. If it’s the job you don’t like, change it, find another. Lucky numbers: 19, 28, 37.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

The changes that are manifested in your life will make you doubt even your way of doing things. Planetary energy prompts you to seek the help and support you need to get ahead. That which was kept under control but that had not been given an end point, now intensifies. Lucky numbers: 25, 5, 14.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

Politics or metaphysics will now call your attention. You will seek answers to your questions, you will investigate everything thoroughly. An unexpected event shakes you, leading you to restructure your life, either in a new place to live, as well as a job or profession change. Lucky numbers: 48, 3, 15.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

Now you pay attention to your sentimental and spiritual world and you realize that the material does not always make you happy. The stars give you the green light in your economic sector so that any financial transaction that had been delayed, begins to give very positive results for you. Lucky numbers: 21, 26,.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Planetary energy doubles your fieryness and intensity in your relationships. Now is the time to create a new Universe. If you are single or single you will be more selective to find a different, unique and special love. You won’t waste your precious time on backward and backward beings. Lucky numbers: 15, 30, 27.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Your life is transformed for the benefit of you and your loved ones. It is important not to lead things to fanaticism and obsession. Every project that was stagnant starts again, giving results. Life has given you very valuable lessons and now you are putting them into practice. Lucky numbers: 27, 13, 5.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Your world of friendships expands. You are looking for intense, different and highly compatible experiences. If you are looking for love, avoid aggressive or very dominant people. The being that understands and loves you arrives, but it is important to change the environment, seek new interests. Lucky numbers: 45, 9, 15.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Your desire for power is exalted and almost everything you set your mind to you can achieve by positively affecting other people. There are changes in your goals for the future. You no longer see things the same color, you have matured and you are more realistic in terms of your expectations. Lucky numbers: 4, 15, 29.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

You enter a period when a total transformation in your physical appearance could take place. A new and radiant personality is born in you that will be reflected in your exterior. Your interests also begin to change. The law of divine compensation comes true for you. Lucky numbers: 7, 18, 33.