What are NFTs, the new trendy digital assets, and how are they marketed?

NFTs have managed to be sold on the internet at astronomical prices and large companies have joined this trend as these goods make their way into the art and culture market, but their use remains difficult for beginners in this market .

Here’s a breakdown of what these assets are and how they are traded.

What is an NFT?

The name NFT is an acronym for Non-Fungible Token, which in Spanish means non-fungible token.

It is used for a non-expendable digital good, that is, it cannot be exchanged for something equivalent.

The NFT is a “digital object” whose certificate of ownership is traceable. Specifically, it is a contract whose rules are defined by a computer code, which can be attributed to a virtual or real object.

These rules can limit the number of copies available for sale, authorize a “reissue” or organize a royalty system to reward the author of a work for each transaction.

This is a new type of numerical asset, such as cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, and it uses the same technology as blockchains, which consist of a form of identification that involves a multitude of individuals, without a unifying core.

Who buys them?

Most buyers are collectors or speculators who hope they can sell them later and earn a dividend.

The NFTs were the protagonists of several auctions with infarct prices, such as the sale of the first tweet of the executive president of the social network Twitter for 2.9 million dollars.

They are also used by the video game, film and music industry, but can be a variety of assets such as a digital field or a virtual racing horse farm.

How does it work?

Like cryptocurrencies, it is possible to buy and sell NFT on specialized platforms.

In a transaction, the object designated by the NFT is not necessarily handed over to the owner, who only receives a certificate registered on a blockchain.

To retain the rights to a certificate, it is essential to have a virtual wallet, which is a connected application or object in the form of a USB key.

Before buying, it is necessary to have a cryptocurrency, but it is also possible to “create” an NFT, with some computer skills.

What are the risks?

Buying, selling and using an NFT remain poorly understood technical operations to this day, which can involve risks for investors.

For every interaction with blockchains, you need to incur expenses to pay the people who are in charge of verifying the transactions.

As a recent report from the specialist platform Chainalysis explains, “Buying freshly created NFTs from a highly anticipated collection is a very competitive process, with thousands of users crowding to buy at any given time.”

In this case, many transactions do not reach the port, but the costs must still be paid, which are sometimes high, depending on the price of the cryptocurrencies used to pay.

Some buyers are determined to get hold of the asset and can use robots, which are powerful applications to pass orders, which makes the operation even more uncertain for an investor who debuts in this market.

“The data indicates that NFTs are far from a foolproof investment,” noted Chainalysis, explaining that NFT collections are often sold at a lower price to enthusiasts who participated in promoting the project.

In 2021, “it has been a small group of very experienced investors who have made a profit from NFT collections,” a study found.