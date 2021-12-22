What could his mention in the Antipulpo case by Alexis Medina mean for Danilo Medina?

The former president of the Republic Danilo Medina he would not run any criminal or other risk from the «simple»Mention by the Public Ministry in the process against his brotheror Alexis Medina, accused of heading a corruption network known as Antipulpo, in the management of the government just passed.

According to the lawyer and expert in Criminal Law Cesar Amadeo Peralta, the fact that Medina is mentioned in a referential way in the supposed permissiveness who would have favored his brothers, he does not attribute no guilt.

«The Attorney General’s Office would have to formulate to former president Danilo Medina formal accusation, even by complicity with his brothers and sisters, and for that I would have to make a precise formulation of position, establishing what crime he was aware of and was an accomplice, “he said.

A complex situation. Contrary to the aforementioned, for the president of the Dominican Alliance Against Corruption (ADOCCO), Julio César de la Rosa Tiburcio, the mention of the name of President Medina by the Public Ministry makes him a complex case.

De la Rosa Tiburcio justified his position in the fact that, the mere mention of the also president of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) without the filing of charges, it results in a exposition media as, in his opinion, has happened.

«If the Public Ministry and the Attorney General’s Office find elements that can compromise the former president of the Republic, what should proceed is to file charges, not to mention in a file against a person, “he said.

He considered that more than contributing to progress in the fight against corruption, this action has a negative impact, “because immediate way, as in fact it was produced, the party to which it belongs andl former president The Republic has come out to question the actions of the Public Ministry.

De la Rosa Tiburcio insisted that the fact of doing mention of a person and, at the same time, not making the corresponding submission, it becomes evident the existence of a legitimate interest that, he says, is not of a society that demands punishment for those who have committed acts of corruption.

The director of the Special Prosecutor’s Office for the Persecution of the Corruption Administrative (Pepca), Wilson Camacho, declared in one of the audiences that Alexis Medina took advantage of his condition as brother of former President Medina, to move his tentacles in different institutions and allegedly steal thousands of millions of pesos.

Given these statements, the PLD reacted categorically rejecting the mention of Medina in the case and accused the government to act for purposes politicians through the Public Ministry.

In response to this, the director of Persecution of the Public Ministry, Yeni Berenice Reynoso, said to use “Political cliché” It is not a reference to the indictment that was brought by the Antipulpo Case.

“I don’t think you can say that they said anything about the accusation, because using political cliches it is not referring to the accusation, “he said. Berenice Reynoso.