what is and what is the best cryptocurrency at the moment

Blockchain or blockchain technology is one of the most secure information storage models that exists. It is based on the distribution of all the information among all the computers that are part of the chain. It is a decentralized system.

To modify any data registered in the chain, it must be modified in all the devices of the chain, so it becomes a rigid and insurmountable system, since any change has to be accepted and collected by all the members of the chain.

Therefore, one of the most relevant aspects of a blockchain is the complication involved in altering what is already written or collected by the blockchain.

The first blockchain was bitcoin, but many others have followed. The main argument of a blockchain is its cryptocurrency or the cryptocurrencies that were created on its technology. Right now, there is a total of close to 15,000 cryptocurrencies worldwide.

Given its greater age and the market value it has reached, the largest cryptocurrency is bitcoin (btc / usd), which reaches a value of about 921,000 million dollars when it is listed around 49,000 dollars.

Far from that level, but growing rapidly, is Ethereun (eth / usd), which at about $ 4,000 per unit reaches a market valuation of about $ 482,000 million.

Other cryptocurrencies with relevant market values ​​are Binance (bnb / usd) around 94.4 billion dollars in December 2021; Tether (usdt / usd) with a value close to 76,000 million; or Solana (sol / usd) that reaches 56,000 million.

Complete the list of the ten largest cryptocurrencies Cardano (ada / usd), Usd Coin (USDC / usd), XRP (xrp / usd), Polkadot (dot / usd) or Terra (luna / usd), all of them above the $ 24 billion.

Investing in cryptocurrencies is easy

Although investing in blockchain management companies is not easy, investing in cryptocurrencies is if you go hand in hand with a good online broker. However, the fundamentals that move cryptocurrencies are difficult to know, as they are very technical.

To invest in cryptocurrencies, technical analysis knowledge is necessary, but knowing that there are many experts who apply this knowledge and that they will reach the same conclusions that we reach. It is difficult to beat the market and make money from technical analysis alone, but not impossible.

On the fundamentals side, we must closely follow the evolution of blockchains and receive news that points to technical evolutions or improvements in the different chains that make them more popular when creating new cryptocurrencies and that increase the use that is made. do each of them.

These developments end up being reflected in the different evolution that cryptocurrencies follow, since they do not move in unison. For example, so far this year, bitcoin has appreciated 68%, but Ethereum is already 455% and XRP, 251%.

Over the past few months, other cryptocurrencies have had their moment, such as Dogecoin, hovering around eleventh place by market value, but less attractive than it has been previously. Elon Musk, the main shareholder of Tesla and Space X, among others, has heated up Dogecoin from his social networks throughout 2021, but it seems that he has lost interest at the moment.

One last aspect to consider is the impact that the metaverse may have on cryptocurrencies. But that is something yet to come.

