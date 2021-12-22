What is the relationship between Ángela Aguilar and Barack Obama

We all know who it is Angela Aguilar and of course, Barack Obama. She is a rising singer, belonging to the Aguilar Dynasty, he is the former president of the United States. But what do they have in common?

The interpreter of “La llorona”, with only 18 years of age, has been on some of the most important stages on the planet and even has sung for some of the most influential people in the world.

When Angela Aguilar sang for Barack Obama

Angela Aguilar She recently told, during an interview with the newspaper El País, that when she was eight years old, she was invited to sing the national anthem of the United States for the president. Barack Obama in the house of Antonio Banderas.

“They have made me sing in places with important people, presidents, governors. When Obama was very young, my parents did go there, haha. The American national anthem, that is, for the love of God, someone explain to me why did they let a girl do that haha ​​”, she said to the journalist Carmen Morán Breña with a laugh.

If those two names amazed you, wait until you read the long list of people he sang in front of. The Mayor of Los Angeles, California; the former Mexican president, Felipe Calderón, who is a friend of his uncle; and several governors, who did not specify their names.

He has also sung for Rubén Blades, Fito Páez and even for the Dodgers team. Surely, there are many more people on your long list, which we will discover through stories and anecdotes over the years.

Mexico is very macho

During the same interview, the youngest of the Aguilar Dynasty was encouraged to talk about everything: climate change, fast fashion, a bit of politics (without getting too involved) and Mexican culture.

“I am extremely in favor of human rights, the right to be whoever you want to be. Mexico is a society … (” Mom, I’m going to say something horrible, don’t be angry, “she tells her mother, sitting on the couch) : sexist, Mexico is an extremely macho society, but a machismo that is in the blood of Mexicans “, assured Angela Aguilar.

She is a young woman who knows what she wants and has well defined thoughts and beliefs, something that has helped her stay grounded all this time.

