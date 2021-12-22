What is the truth behind the new figure of Alicia Machado | Celebs nnda nnlt | CHEKA

Undoubtedly, Alicia machado He is a character that everyone has been talking about lately, not only for winning, thanks to the public vote, in “The House of the Famous”, but also for having come out of reality with a renewed figure. Although the former Miss Universe has been characterized by having an attractive physical appearance, the fact that she has lost several kilos makes her look more spectacular.

MORE INFORMATION: Who is the real father of Alicia Machado’s daughter

Something that the followers of the Venezuelan have highlighted in their social networks, where her new figure looks. Although most of the comments are positive, there was one person who asked him to be honest and tell the truth about how you lost weight.

“Alicia, please tell me the truth: How did you lose 11 kilos in such a short time? I don’t think it was diet, since the ball or baria is in fashion. Tell me to make that pod now “wrote one user.

After that, the renowned actress and producer did not hesitate to answer him and be as honest as possible to avoid any kind of speculation. With his answer he clarified what was really done to have a renewed figure.

Beauty queen and actress Alicia Machado attends the Metropolitan Fashion Week Closing Gala and awards show on October 1, 2016 at Warner Bros Studios in Burbank, California (Photo: Robyn Beck / AFP)

WHAT IS THE TRUTH BEHIND THE NEW FIGURE OF ALICIA MACHADO?

Alicia Machado clarified that she lost weight after following a rigorous procedure. “My doctor Miguel Gou can explain my 13-week diet to lose those kilos. Not everything is operating rooms! “, he pointed.

As recalled, during a live broadcast, the former beauty queen told how her audience admires her change. “I lost 11 kilos not to say 12 because it makes me sad to say that I lost 12 kilos. Already today a lady at the airport, very pretty, who received me told me that I had to do my diet and that it be called the diet of ‘Alice from The House of Famous’. Then I’ll pass on my tips “.

In addition, he told why he looks spectacular on his social networks, where she has been seen with tight garments to highlight her figure.

The former Miss Universe showing off her figure after having lost more than 11 kilos (Photo: Alicia Machado / Instagram)

“I am happy with my shapewear. You have to see all the wonderful products that women who want to look more beautiful than ever have for us “She wrote in a post where she poses with a black girdle that helps shape her body even more.

In this way, Machado recognized that in addition to the rigorous diet she followed, the girdles she uses help her highlight her figure, as shown on her Instagram account.