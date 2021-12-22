Read transcript

we senior jenny alarón.and this they already know about thisshape we can make cotton duringthis Christmas.>> thanks.filipo: in we return withlucrecia borja de los barracksof the time, on our radar ofguardians of time I knowis monitoring the rain andeverything but Christmas is coming,we can know where i knowfind santa too?lucrecia: of course, they have usbeen asking several morebecause the children have askedwith rain, whether it comes or notSanta is coming?I do not know the motor task of trackingaccording to our radar on thisholy moment is foundstill at home at the polonorth, that’s 4232 miles fromnew york but stillthere are only 48 hours left forlet it come out on Christmas Eve, aíWhat children at home and more I don’t knowworry that everything is clearfor santa to make his arrivalthe Big Apple area andalso let the wind go becauseit’s blowing right from thewest from alaska andthis is what he is doingthat many of our citieswith enough conditionssuction cups that even go tostart to climb as wewe approached towards hours of thelate, some of the citiesup to 40 miles per hour,monticello, the rest ofour cities quitesuction cups and you know thatthis means that the sensationérmica is going to be still morecome down and that’s where you have tothe afternoon or night of thiswednesdayin fact brandish thetemperatures for tonight,40 does the guard and in john fKennedy at 36, Newburghreaching 39.for the next few daysfrom santa we wait for conditionstowards the Saturday, we talked50% probability but theunstable system continues withwe even make the startof next week wherewe will see temperatures in the 43,45 and talking about Christmas ofthis is my prognosis ofchristmas eve, wait for youreceive a lot of love, a lot of peace andlots of gifts from santabecause at least the snow doesn’the will be able to use as an excuse,we will see temperatures at 34rains and for the day ofChristmas again some of