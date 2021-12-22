What Romeo Santos de Rosalía said after Aventura concert

Spanish singer Rosalia was the surprise guest at the closing of the group’s «Immortal» tour Adventure, which shook the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium for two nights.

Romeo Santos, vocalist of the quartet, did not miss the opportunity to dedicate a few words in gratitude to the interpreter of “Fame”, he did it through his Instagram account.

“There are artists that just by standing on a stage attract attention. From the first day I heard this girl I knew she would be a Superstar. For his voice, his charisma, and a humility that makes him even more special. It was a great pleasure to share our platform with you, beautiful, “he wrote.

The topic “Obsession”, one of the most popular of the quartet, was performed by Romeo Santos, lead singer of the group, and the Grammy winner.

Romeo Santos with Rosalía in the closing concert of «Inmortal» by the group Aventura.

Sunday 19 was the closing of the “Immortal” tour, defined by its vocalist as “The final stop”, that is, the last stop, where the group Aventura culminates a musical stage to dedicate each one to their careers separately.

About Rosalia. Rosalía Vila Tobella, known simply as Rosalia, has been awarded two Latin Grammy Awards for “Malamente” and five for her second album “El mal quer”, which made her the Spanish artist with the most awards granted by the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences for a single job, and two MTV Video Music Awards.

In January 2020 he received the Grammy Award for best Latin rock album, urban or alternative in the city of Los Angeles, being also the first person in history to be nominated for a Grammy for Best New Artist with a debut album in Spanish.