What should I do if I have COVID-19?

Amid an accelerated rebound in the pandemic and uncertainty over the variant omicron, it is worth reviewing the steps that experts recommend to follow in case of a positive result to COVID-19.

The measures recommended by the Health Department They are the same from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and should also be followed by those who suspect they have COVID-19. Here’s what to do if you test positive:

Stay at home

If your test is positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus or you think you are infected, you should remain at home, except to receive medical attention.

Also, do not attend your work, school or any public area. Avoid public transportation, such as taxis or Uber.

Stay hydrated, rest, avoid physical exercise, and have your GP’s contact information handy.

Use acetaminophen to control fever and muscle pain.

Separate yourself from others

As much as you can, stay confined to a specific room, away from other people and pets in the home.

If possible, use a separate bathroom. If you cannot avoid being around other people, do not remove the mask over your nose and mouth.

Inform your close contacts who may have been exposed to COVID-19. I agree with you CDC, an infected person can begin to transmit the virus 48 hours before showing symptoms or testing positive.

, an infected person can begin to transmit the virus 48 hours before showing symptoms or testing positive. Do not share plates, glasses, cups, silverware, towels, or bedding with other people or pets in your home.

Watch your symptoms

These include fever, headache, cough, and shortness of breath.

Seek medical attention or call the 9-1-1 Emergency System if you feel: shortness of breath, persistent chest pain or pressure, confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake; or bluish discoloration of the lips or face.

shortness of breath, persistent chest pain or pressure, confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake; or bluish discoloration of the lips or face. When you call, notify the operator that you need care for someone who has or could have COVID-19.

If possible, put on a mask before the emergency medical service arrives.

Clean surfaces

Clean and disinfect all contact surfaces frequently in the room and bathroom, which you use during isolation.

These include: handrails, tables, door handles, bathroom faucets and faucets, toilets, telephones, keyboards, tablets, and nightstands.

If a caregiver or other person needs to clean and disinfect a sick person’s room or bathroom, they should do so with caution.

Try to keep the area ventilated while cleaning and disinfecting.

After COVID-19

According to the CDC, most people do not need to be screened to decide when they can get back together with other people.

However, if your healthcare provider recommends the test, they will let you know when you can get back together with other people based on the results.

If you don’t have symptoms, you can get back around other people after 10 days of testing positive, based on the date you took the test.

If you have symptoms, your 10-day isolation period should start over. Day 1 will be your first day of symptoms.

Remember the importance of wearing a mask over your mouth and nose to protect others. If you go to the doctor or have an appointment, call ahead. “Many routine medical visits are being postponed or made by phone or telemedicine,” recalls the CDC.

Other recommendations: cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing; Throw away used tissues in a bagged trash can; and wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If you wait for the results of a test, stay away from everyone.