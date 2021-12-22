WhatsApp will redesign the interface of voice calls

WhatsApp is working on a new interface for voice calls, which will be more compact and modern than the current one.

Over the last few months WhatsApp has not stopped improving its mobile applications with the inclusion of new functions such as the multi-device mode, the transcription of voice notes to text or the inclusion of new visual indicators that will remind us that the app is safe.

In this sense, as the work within the messaging application owned by Meta does not stop even on Christmas week, we have just learned that WhatsApp is working on a new functionality: a redesigned interface for voice calls.

This will be the new design of WhatsApp voice calls

As the guys from the specialized medium WABetaInfo tell us, after recently introducing the possibility of joining a voice call already started, now WhatsApp is testing a new interface for voice calls.

As you can see in the screenshots that we leave you below these lines, the new design of the WhatsApp voice calls interface it is more modern and compact than the current one and organizes the available space much better, something that is much better appreciated in group calls.

Despite the fact that these screenshots correspond to the version of WhatsApp for iOS, everything seems to indicate that WhatsApp has thought apply this redesign also in the Android app via a future update of the beta version of the app.

As it is a function still in development, you will have no choice but to wait for WhatsApp to incorporate it into a future update of the beta version of your applications for IOS and Android to be able to test this new interface of voice calls.

