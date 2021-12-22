Who is Alex Padilla, the Mexican goalkeeper who trains with Athletic ahead of the duel against Real Madrid?

The Mexican soccer player, Alex padilla, trained with the first team of the Athletic club ahead of his match against Real Madrid for The league. With only 18 years old, Padilla is one of the most interesting young players in the set of Bilbao in his quarry.

Alex is originally from Zarautz, but has Mexican nationality thanks to his mother. The young goalkeeper began his career at Zarautz KE and in 2019 he joined Athletic, according to the site ‘El Correo’. The Aztec signed a contract for five seasons and is currently part of Basconia, Athletic’s affiliate club that participates in the Third Division.

Alex Padilla trains with Atheltic Bilbao @AthleticClub

Before joining Bilbao, Padilla was followed by Real Sociedad and Villarreal, but in the end the Bilbao squad convinced him to join their quarry.



The first team of the Athletic decided to invite Padilla to train due to the absence of Unai Simón who tested positive for COVID-19 and through their social networks, the ‘Leones de San Mamés’ highlighted Alex’s presence and shared a photograph of the Mexican working with elements of the regular squad.

Despite having the opportunity to play with him Tri, it seems unlikely that Padilla decide to represent Mexico internationally after accepting the call of Spain U19, a squad with which, curiously, he made his debut in a match against the Aztec team.

Alex padilla works with the illusion of becoming the main goalkeeper of the Athletic In the future, working with the first team for such an important match will be an experience that will help them continue to grow.