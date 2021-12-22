Who is Deiby Peguero, judge who will hear Antipulpo preliminary trial?

Deiby Timoteo Peguero Jiménez It is the person who has the responsibility of hearing the preliminary judgment of the case called Antipulpo.

The judge, who was appointed by the coordinator of the National District Investigating Courts, Kenya Romero, was selected this Tuesday to hear the file in the Seventh Court of said demarcation.

Peguero Jiménez was one of the judges who heard the case of the young Andreea Celea, for which Gabriel Villanueva was sentenced to 20 years for murder.

According to the investigations of the Public ministry (MP), 27 people who are accused of allegedly belonging to a network of corruption would have attempted against the legitimation of the State.

The prosecuting body establishes in a file of almost 3,500 pages, that the cartridges They did not submit to the legal system and did not act for the benefit of the general interest, “but of a fraudulent particular interest.”

The instrumentation of the prosecuting body It also indicates that the alleged network subtracted billions of pesos from the treasury.

The file indicates that the network of corruption of the Medina Sánchez brothers came to materialize fraudulent maneuvers using false qualities, adulterated documents, overvalued high-cost drugs, false drivers, paid and undelivered drugs, overvalued equipment, equipment of a quality inferior to the contracted and paid for by the State.

Even, he highlights, he even paid undelivered equipment through public debt, covered by the intervention of the then Minister of Finance, Donald Guerrero, and other officials.

The file provides evidence of how the corporate network linked to Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez benefited from an advantageous relationship with the State, while allocating millionaire funds through the “Tornado Fuerzas Vivas” movement for various political candidates of the then ruling Dominican Liberation Party ( PLD), including campaigns by Danilo Medina Sánchez and Gonzalo Castillo Terrero.

Describe how Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, the operational manager of the corruption network, went from becoming “a small businessman, with a bad reputation and some judicial processes for issuing checks without provision of funds”, into a prosperous supplier of multiple state agencies and came to have partners such as Former candidate for the Presidency of Guatemala Manuel Baldizón, prosecuted in the United States for money laundering.