Who is the new medical director for October 12?

October 12 Hospital.
The Human Resources Directorate of the Madrid Health Service (Sermas) has made the nephrologist official this Wednesday July Pascual What medical director of the Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre.
Pascual is Degree in Medicine from the Complutense University of Madrid. He is also a university doctor at the University of Alcalá de Henares and is specialized in Nephrology, having been a resident intern at the Nephrology Service of the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid. In addition, it has various courses of health management ishared by Esade or Laín Entralgo Agency.
Professional career of Julio Pascual
Has served as Area specialist physician attached to the Nephrology Service of the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid, a center in which he has been the tutor of residents and in which he has been president of the Ethical Committee for Clinical Research.
He has also been director of the Medicine Area of the European University of Madrid and head of the Nephrology Service of the Consorci Mar Parc de Salut de Barcelona, coordinator-chief of the Urology Service of the Hospital del Mar and member of the Boards of Directors of the Reference Laboratory of Catalonia and Imatge Mèdica Intercentros.
Likewise, he has been part of the Management Committee of the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute and held the position of director of the Assistance and Medical Area of the Consorci Mar Parc de Salut de Barcelona.
Pascual stands out, in turn, for his great teaching activity, institutional participation and commitment, and scientific activity.
