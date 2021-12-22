Will Córdova join? Americanist signings do not like Tigres

Tigers managed to be of the services of the Canterano of America, Sebastián Córdova, a player who arrives with a good reinforcement tag, both for his soccer qualities as by the fact of having been part of the picture that achieved the bronze medal in the past Olympic Games; however, the exazulcremas that arrive do not usually go down well in the feline institution.

Córdova arrived this Tuesday to royal land with the illusion of be a good element for those of the UANL Y will sign So for four years, but with that mystery left by the antecedents.

Elements What Antonio Carlos Santos, Ramón Ramírez, José Antonio Castro, Fernando Ortíz and Edgar Castillo, came as great reinforcements to the feline squad and They failed to meet expectations.

Items that did not stand out as expected

To Antonio Carlos Santos it was very good in Coapa, with America he won two league titles in the 1987-88 and 1988-89 seasons, plus two Champion of Champions; it was in the 1994-1995 campaign when he arrived with the felines, but he did not perform, since he only lasted a year with the San Nicolás club.

Ramon Ramirez I arrive to the Nicolaitans in the Winter 1999 and although his performance was not so bad, failed to help the team reach a championship; As if that were not enough, he suffered an accident in his car that left him injured, unable to play for several months.

The Gringo castro He was a great right back in the America, champion in Summer 2002 and Clausura 2005; He was even part of the azulcrema team in the Club World Cup facing Barcelona, ​​and proof of his quality is that he was an element of the Mexican team Directed by Ricardo La Volpe.

At Closing 2009, Castro arrived in Tigres at the request of Manuel Lapuente, but in the feline team he did not perform, his quality gradually faded, at the same time as the UANL sank in the percentage.

For him Opening 2009, at the time of Daniel Guzman, two Americanists came to the institution: Fernando Ortíz and Edgar Castillo, in difficult times, since the university students were in the fight not to descend.

The Naughty I had asked these two defenders because I knew them from when he led the Santos, well in the tournament Closing 2007 They were key in defense to win the title, but in Tigers They did not see the same commitment and they did not perform on the field.

Córdova, to change that story

Now the situation with Sebastián Córdova could be differentWell, how much with Miguel Herrera as DT, a former Eagles, and already at least in his first tournament He went straight to Liguilla, although it was eliminated in Semifinal for León; so too, the new directive has creamy blue blood, with Carlos Valenzuela Y Mauricio Culebro, so it is expected that there will be new success stories for former Americans in Tigres.

“Happy to be with Miguel Herrera, A fantastic club, the fans, I am very happy and doing everything possible to help. Hopefully it’s a quick adaptation tournament. and look for a championship or something flying, “said Córdova just landed in Monterrey.