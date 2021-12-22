WINTER BASEBALL – Las Aguilas defeat El Escogido 5-3 and advance to Round Robin

Supported by a work of six blank innings by their starter Joe Van Meter, the Águilas Cibaeñas defeated the Leones del Escogido 5-3 this Monday to qualify for the Round Robin, beating the capitaleños in the Play In.

In his performance, Van Meter (1-0) allowed four hits, striking out four men for the victory. On his side, Cristopher Molina (0-1), who started for the scarlets, did not stay beyond three chapters, in which he allowed three laps, two of them clean, so he charged with the reverse. The rescue was for Neftalí Féliz (1), who appeared in the ninth without liberties.

In the third episode, against Molina, consecutive singles by Leody Taveras, Juan Lagares and Zoilo Almonte marked the first run for the visitors, who scored three in the fourth and one more in the sixth.

In the seventh, with runners on first and second, left by Wandy Peralta, Franchy Cordero came in as a pinch-hitter and hit a home run off Michael Tonkin, who had climbed to the mound, placing the scoreboard 5-3. The hit went 436 feet down right field and came out at a speed of 109 miles per hour.

For the hairy ones, Cordero went 1-1, with a home run, three RBIs and one scored; Luis Liberato, 2-1, with one scored and walked, and Aderlin Rodríguez, 4-1, with one scored. For the Cibaeños, Taveras hit 5-2, with three RBIs and one scored, and Luis Valenzuela, 3-1, with two runs, one RBI and a walk.