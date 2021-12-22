wireless headphones with excellent autonomy for only 59 euros

The Samsung Galaxy Buds +, with good sound quality and excellent autonomy, plummet to 59 euros on Amazon.

Golden opportunity to get a high level wireless headphones at an unbeatable price. We refer to Samsung Galaxy Buds +, which plummet its price in Amazon right now and they can be yours for just 59 euros. They have one great sound quality and excellent autonomy, the purchase is more than intelligent.

These Samsung Galaxy Buds + went on the market at the beginning of 2020 for a price of 179 euros, although on Amazon normally they usually touch 100 euros. However, this time they fall even more in price to become a real bargain for your ears. If you are looking for some good, nice and cheap wireless headphones, these from Samsung have everything you need.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds + for only 59 euros

Design is always one of the most important aspects to analyze when choosing your next wireless headphones. In this case, the Galaxy Buds + comply with a very good grade in terms of design, since they are compact and firm, you can use them without hardly noticing them. In addition, the silicone tips achieve a good hold to the ear and they also help greatly reduce outside noise.

The sound quality of these headphones is very good thanks to the dynamic two-way speakers that they mount. In addition, they are compatible with the AAC audio codec to make the quality even better. Through the mobile app you can also use an equalizer that will allow you to adapt the sound to your preferences.

By the way, the Galaxy Buds + also has a ambient sound mode so you can hear what’s going on around you without removing your headphones. Through the application you can also access interesting functions, such as the configuration of the touch controls and “Search for headphones”, especially useful if you are very clueless and lose your headphones easily.

Autonomy is another aspect that shines with its own light, and so we tell you when we analyze the Samsung Galaxy Buds +. In practice, headphones up to 11 hours of continuous playback, a figure difficult to match by rivals of the same price. In addition, if you use the charging case you will enjoy another 11 hours. Also, with a as little as 3 minutes charge you can enjoy one more hour of playback. On the other hand, they can be charged via a USB-C cable and also by wireless charging.

