With vaccination points at MTA stations they seek to confront the omicron variant of the coronavirus in New York | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

for the variant combatomicron, the mta opens three appointmentsto apply reinforcements of thevaccine against covid 19 avisitors who want to imitaterisks of going to ahospital. on the site of thestation on broadway avenueperalta gil.isabel: indeed, thistrain station, and 74 isone, these three stations thatpop-up sites will servethat the person can receivecoronavirus, is a measure, aeffort that is making themetropolitan highway andfunded by the state ofnew york as you mentionedso that not only theNew Yorkers can get vaccinatedwith the booster vaccine butalso anyoneincluding those who come tovisit the state, authoritieshave expressed concern aboutrecent cases of increasesin the cases here ofcoronavirus variant ofomicron and wants thepeople have optionswhere to go to get vaccinated thatbe fast and accessible and betterplace to park. I haveoperations in can gobesides here where we areus and 42 is doneevery day this vaccinationuntil Friday 31 ofDecember from 8:00 amuntil 2:00 pm on the day ofChristmas which is the 25th ofDecember and it's open nowsince yesterday Tuesday 21 ofDecember from three to8:00 pm will startoffer the booster shotMonday, December 27 untilDecember 30 according torecent statistics36,500 81 people havevaccinated in those places of themta since they opened on 12May and you should know that thecity ​​is offering aincentive and mayor billblasio said if he decidesget the booster shotqualify to receive $ 100 fromincentive