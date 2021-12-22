Yanet García with a Santa dress steals sighs

Yanet García, the ex Weather GirlOnce again, he has surprised his large number of fans with a new Christmas video with a light outfit, managing to raise the temperature to a higher level.

The famous presenter Mexican, Yanet García left her millions of admirers breathless in social networks with a couple of publications in which she boasts her enormous beauty and her well-cared anatomy with a light Christmas outfit.

He raised the temperature of Christmas for his hundreds of fans, since he shared a video on his Instagram account where he shows his figure wrapped in a little Christmas dress.

Wearing a typical dress for sleeping, but quite small, the influencer performed a joyous dance that lasts just a few seconds.

However, this one gave a lot to talk about and was enough to achieve more than 1 million views in just a few hours.

Taking advantage of the holiday season, the former Televisa host put on a Christmas hat, leaving much of her skin exposed.

As he commented in the publication, the full videos can be seen on his OnlyFans account.

Just a few days ago, Yanet García surprised her millions of Instagram followers by modeling one of the smallest swimsuits she has ever used, which left her most hidden charms visible from the pool.

As you may recall, García opened his adult content account since April 18 and, although he has tried to keep the two spaces separate, he has not succeeded at all.

It’s almost Christmas, Enjoy the full video on my @onlyfans, Happy holidays, “the model wrote in the post.

As expected, the flirty video quickly generated a shower of compliments that fell on Yanet García.

Exquisite woman “,” Goddess “,” Jo ho ho “,” I love you “,” This is a beautiful Christmas “,” Oh baby you leave me speechless “,” Cake “,” I love your style “,” lights fantastic ”,“ Santa Claus showed off with the Christmas present ”.

There is no doubt that Yanet García is fascinated by Christmas, which is why for several days he has created videos appropriate to the season.

Of course, her videos are quite flirtatious, since we recently saw her wearing tight leather pants that enhance her pronounced curves.

As if that were not enough, she forgot about the blouse, but went topless, since she managed to cover her breasts with small golden accessories.