Zaid Romero, first Liga reinforcement for 2022

Zaid romero is the first signing of League of Quito to face the 2022 season. The club formalized the hiring of the Argentine defender on the night of December 20, 2021 through their social media accounts.

The defender belongs to Godoy Cruz, but the last season he played it at the Villa Dálmite club. Arrives at the square albo in loan condition for a year, with an option to buy, as announced on Twitter.

Romero joins Liga de Quito, which in 2022 will play the national championship and the South American Cup. In the draw developed by Conmebol, the white box will play the preliminary stage of the international tournament against the Mushuc Rune.

Romero has a controversial past, as he was separated from his last club, along with 15 other teammates, for a suspicion of match fixing. The matter is being investigated by the Argentine prosecutor’s office.

The arrival of 22 year old player It was speculated since last week, until the team confirmed it. He is the first player to join the Quito team, at the request of the coach Pablo Marini.