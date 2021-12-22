Zendaya debuts new look and they tell her she looks just like Mary Jane from Spider-Man

After Zendaya’s extraordinary participation in the long-awaited film of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home ‘; The actress chose to show off a spectacular makeover, with her millions of followers.

It was through their stories of Instagram, that the beautiful and young actress shared a photograph where, through a mirror, she showed that now she looks redhead.

With description: “It was time for a change”, the interpreter of ‘MJ (Michelle Jones)’, chose a shade of red hair and a cut that reaches her shoulders.

With a straight hairstyle, a captivating look and a natural makeup, the famous looks spectacular with this sophisticated look change.

Some have assured that her appearance is very similar to that worn by the character of Spider-Man’s first girlfriend, called Mary Jane, which has unleashed countless points of view, that is, there are those who say that “Doesn’t look like the look at all“and others claim that “they are the same”.

In addition, some image specialists have commented that this color tone is necessary for a revolutionary, creative woman who wants a radical and striking change, which denotes vitality and strength, and is the hallmark of passionate people who make a difference. .