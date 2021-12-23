165 turbines and 1.32 GW of capacity

The UK is clear: it wants all British households to get clean energy from offshore wind farms by 2030. As we have already explained, this is a huge challenge, but the country seems on track and a project that takes shape 89 kilometers from the coast it could help achieve that ambitious goal.

This is Hornsea 2, a project by the Danish company Ørsted that when fully operational in 2022 will become the “world’s largest offshore wind farm“And, although it is still in full development and we have to wait for its operational start, this Saturday it has generated its first renewable energy.

A huge wind farm, offshore

“Building a project of this size and scale is only possible through strong collaboration, hard work and dedication. From here, we have the finish line in sight as we install the remaining turbines and continue testing, commissioning and energizing our wind farm in the new year“Hornsea 2 Program Director Patrick Harnett says in a statement.

When the construction of the offshore wind farm is completed, it will have 165 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines located in 462 km² offshore. According to the company, all wind turbines will produce 1.32 GW of clean electricity that will be enough to power 1.3 million British homes.





Ørsted notes that power will be transferred from the wind farm to the offshore substation and reactive compensation station through 373 km of cables. Then I know will reach the national network thanks to 390 km of export cables offshore and 40 km of overland cables to terminate at the onshore substation at Killingholme

The company explains that the energy generated by the Hornsea 2 added to that of its brother, the Hornsea 1, which is already operational, will be enough to supply the needs of 2.3 million households. It also points out that the authorities have given the green light for the development of the Hornsea 3 and the Hornsea 4 is in the planning process.

Images | Ørsted