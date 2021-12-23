3 characteristics that all smart watches should have

Related news

In 2021 we have analyzed a multitude of devices in El Androide Libre, and we are not just talking about phones. Personally, I have been able to try many watches of all kinds, in addition to wearing some that I wore on my wrist before the start of the year. Today we are not going to talk about any one in particular, but about what, in my opinion, I think they should all have.

These are three characteristics that I have seen in some models and that I think should be used in all models.

Microphone and speaker

I tried this feature for the first time on the Huawei Watch GT2, and since then I have not had a watch without it. Being able to respond from the wrist is something that seems very practical to me, when I am driving a car that is not mine, when I am scrubbing or when I am typing.

More and more watches have a speaker and microphone, but it seems that it is something reserved for the larger models, perhaps because of the space required.

Secondary display FSTN

Double screen on a Mobvoi TicWatch



The second feature is not new, but I was able to test it thoroughly very recently. I am referring to the inclusion of an FSTN technology LCD screen. The idea is to use this panel as a secondary screen, as an Ambient Screen.

It allows comfortable use of the watch to see the time without having to turn on the main screen, which increases its autonomy. Casio opted for a technology of this type, But currently Mobvoi It is the only brand that has dual screen watches, and we think it should be something much more normal.

22mm straps

The last feature may seem odd, or obvious, but it is not. Some brands like Apple have opted to create straps with proprietary anchors that make them incompatible with other watches. It also seems that Google would go along that line.

Personally, I think that being able to buy any 22 mm strap is much more successful, especially because of the immense variety that there is. And because they usually cost less, of course.

These functions would serve to differentiate watches of any type from smart bracelets, which are cheaper but could not have any of these functions, by price and by design.

