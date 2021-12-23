92% of COVID-19 cases in the last three days in Puerto Rico have omicron characteristics

The omicron variant represents 92% of the positive cases of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico during the past three days, according to the preliminary analysis of the samples, the main epidemiology officer of the Department of Health, Melissa Marzán, reported this Thursday.

“The call of Health continues to be that people go to receive their booster doses, which we know that in the face of the new omicron variant their protection increases”, the doctor reiterated during a press conference from the agency’s headquarters. Marzán also provided an update on the effectiveness of the vaccines and booster, based on data collected in Puerto Rico.

“The chances of contagion in an unvaccinated person is three times higher compared to a vaccinated person, and compared to a person who has a booster is seven times (higher)”, he pointed.

Health also reported that a fourth case was confirmed by genomic sequence, corresponding to a minor between 0 and 5 years old in the Ponce region. The minor nor her family have a travel history, which is why it is considered a case of community transmission. To confirm the variant behind a case, the sample must go through a genomic sequencing process. Since this process can take several weeks, the laboratories that support Salud in genomic surveillance carry out an examination that offers probable results based on the known characteristics of omicron.

Meanwhile, the increase in infections continues unabated. The positivity rate of COVID-19 it increased this afternoon to 19% on the island. To give you an idea of ​​the magnitude, the number of positives reported for yesterday, December 22, set a new record of cases for one day: 7,323, while the results continued to enter the Health bioportal. This is the sixth time a new record has been set, in just nine days. There was also a record number of tests performed for a single day, on December 20, with 54,000.

From December 12 to 22, Salud has registered more than 27,143 positives by molecular or antigen testing. 75% of these cases correspond to people 41 years of age or less, with a median age of 33 years. “93% are people who are not vaccinated or who needed booster doses,” said Marzán. The magnitude of infections is brutal if one takes into account, for example, that between September 1 and November 30 – three months – the total number of reported cases 16,189.

Until this afternoon, in Puerto Rico there were 1,268,356 people who completed their initial series of vaccination and who qualify to receive the booster, of which 666,839 have received it, indicated Dr. Iris Cardona, chief medical officer of Health, reiterating her call to people to go to any of the vaccination centers.

Anyone 16 years of age or older who received their second dose (Moderna or Pfizer-BoiNTech) six months or more ago, or their single dose (Janssen) two months or more ago, qualifies for the booster, so the number of eligible it will increase as the days go by.

Who and when should you go for a COVID-19 test?

Nasal congestion, cough, loss of smell or taste, tiredness, headache or muscle pain, fever and dry throat are the most reported symptoms during the rebound, according to the case investigation, the epidemiologist indicated. “If you have any of these symptoms, no matter how mild, at this time we are urging you to take a test and withdraw from activities to avoid exposing other people in the community,” he said.

The Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado, rejected this Thursday that there is a shortage of COVID-19 tests in Puerto Rico, while calling for the use of this case detection tool “appropriately”.

Marzán recalled that, once the person is identified as a close contact of a positive case, the person has to start a quarantine. “A close contact is a person who shares with a person who tested positive for more than 15 minutes less than six feet away,” he said. “If you meet those criteria, you have to start a quarantine, you will withdraw from your daily activities to monitor symptoms and On the fifth day of having shared with that person that it was positive, it is up to him to take a test ”, he stressed.

The epidemiologist assured that in the test centers, situations of people who come for the test on the same day of exposure or before the five days that must elapse have been reported. “You are not going to get an accurate result. That is why the test is recommended on the fifth day ”, he reiterated.

Likewise, he stressed that a positive person does not have to repeat a COVID-19 test after the initial diagnosis, but must wait for the corresponding ten days to elapse and discontinue the isolation, if they no longer present symptoms. “You don’t need a negative test to discontinue the isolation after the ten days are up,” he said.

Cardona, for his part, also recalled that there are 624 monoclonal treatments available from the Sotrovimab brand, which has proven to be effective even against the omicron variant. This treatment is recommended for older adults or people with chronic or immunocompromised conditions.

He also recalled that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved today the second oral antiviral treatment available to combat COVID-19. Cardona specified that Puerto Rico would receive its first delivery of these drugs next week, about 560 from Paxlovid and 500 from Molnupiravir. The drugs will be available by prescription, free of charge, at 200 community and chain pharmacies that will receive the drugs directly from the federal government.

“It is an alternative so that the patient who has a higher risk, vaccinated or not, of progression or severe disease, does not reach the hospital,” said Cardona.

The number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus increased this Thursday to 120, about 24 people more than yesterday.

The figure is divided into 89 adults and 31 pediatric patients. The total hospitalizations reported today is the highest in three months. The last time a figure of 120 was reported was on October 5, according to the BioPortal Data, when Puerto recovered from the rebound caused by the delta variant.

Of the total of hospitalized adults, nine are confined in an Intensive Care Unit and five of them are connected to a ventilator. Salud also reported the death of a 98-year-old man, from the Mayagüez region, who was vaccinated, but had pre-existing conditions. The death was registered on December 21. With this death, the accumulated total in this line since the beginning of the pandemic increases to 3,288.