A 61-year-old man suffers burns on his body after being thrown into a campfire

A 61-year-old man suffered burns on his body after being thrown into a campfire, allegedly by friends in events that occurred at the intersection of Calle 23 and Calle 4 de las Parcelas Hill Brothers, in San Juan, reported the Police.

The complaint before the Uniformed was filed by the sister of the injured party. The woman alleged that last Tuesday, around 11:00 pm, her brother fell asleep after consuming alcoholic beverages while sharing in the aforementioned place.

Subsequently, according to the complainant, his friends carried him and threw him into a bonfire they had made.

However, the complainant alleged that she realized what had happened the next day, Wednesday, and contacted the 9-1-1 Emergency System. At that time, the man was transported to the Dr. Federico Trilla Hospital in Carolina, where he was treated by the doctor on duty due to burns to a large part of his body.

This case was investigated, preliminarily, by agent Vanessa Flores of the Monte Hatillo Precinct and personnel from the Technical Services Division were mobilized, who proceeded to take 26 photos as evidence of the events.

Agent Alberto Dávila González, from the Aggression Unit of the Carolina Criminal Investigation Corps, took charge of the investigation.