A former Chivas player would be delighted to return but the club has closed the door on him

Chivas has not yet announced a reinforcement for the Closing 2022. Even though everything seemed closed with Blue Cross Y Roberto Alvarado, the negotiations between the clubs continue in the absence of resolving the last issues that have the players’ agents as the main involved, who would be agreeing on the issue of commissions for the transfer.

And it is that the more than probable arrival of the ‘Louse’ has overshadowed the possibility of returning to Rodolfo Pizarro. The Mexican midfielder has been linked to the Rebaño after he announced his departure from Inter Miami, a team with which he could not stand despite the heavy investment of the franchise of the MLS.

However, Pizarro’s high fees scared away Chivas’ chances of dealing with his signing, but an enigmatic message from reporter Karina Herrera -source of experience on the Chivas issue- would invite us to think that the footballer still has hope of put the red and white shirt back on.

“There is a player who DIES to return to Chivas, and believe me, he would be willing to lower his claims, the bad thing is that he is not in the” plans “of the team!“, the journalist wrote through her Twitter account.

His message spread like wildfire through the bird’s social network and many began to speculate that Chivas would be closing the door on Pizarro due to a player problem with the club at the time of Jorge Vergara, where both had several clashes that affected the relationships between the parties.