A savory TV screen that mimics the taste of food

Many of the technological advances point to an immersive experience in different ways, an example of this are the developments in virtual reality; in this sense, a Japanese teacher points to the sense of taste and hIt has created a lickable screen because it has the ability to mimic the taste of food.

The device was dubbed ‘Taste TV’ (TTTV) and to generate the ‘tasting’ experience it uses a carousel of 10 flavor containers that are sprayed in combination to recreate the taste of a specific food, This taste sample is released onto a hygienic sheet on a television screen so that the viewer can approach and ‘lick’ the surface.

In the face of the pandemic, the ‘flavor sheet’ can be removed to be replaced immediately by a new one and awaiting a new food. This type of technology could improve the way people connect and interact with the world.

“The goal is to make it possible for people to have the experience of something like eating in a restaurant on the other side of the world, even while staying at home,” explained Homei Miyashita during the presentation of this device, a professor at Meiji University in Tokyo.

This device is not the first that the teacher has made, since Miyashita has a team of more or less 30 students with whom he has developed a series of devices related to the sense of taste, among which also stands out a fork that makes the food tastes better.

The commercial version of the TTTV could cost around $ 874 according to the professor and would be focused on potential uses such as distance learning for cooks, sommerier tastings, contests and even games that revolve around licking flavors where the ability to identify is rewarded. the flavors.

In addition to the above, Miyashita has had discussions with companies about this spray technology and flavor combination to apply it in devices that can apply a certain flavor, for example, sprinkle a pizza or chocolate flavor on a toast.

The operation of this device is simpler than it seems, because through voice commands (to avoid touching the screen) you can choose a specific food, something that the machine will recognize if it is within its programmed catalog and will pass to spray precise combinations of the flavor containers to achieve the most exact recreation of the named food.

The 10 ‘flavor’ containers contain essences of sweet, salty, sour, bitter, spicy foods, among others.

It is still not clear if this product is finally launched on the market, so in addition to an approximate price there are no other details, such as the official launch date; However, this research marks an important development in terms of immersion, as many devices experiment with other senses but few seek to use taste to create sensory experience.

The Meta glove that will allow people to touch virtual objects as if they were physical

Within the framework of the ambitious idea proposed by Zuckerberg’s “metaverse”, the virtual reality research laboratory at Meta is developing a haptic glove that will allow people to touch virtual objects as if they were physical. According to a company statement, this technology It will not only allow you to feel the size of the objects, but also their reach, the smoothness of their surface, weight, texture and vibrations.

Although the research is in an initial phase, the idea is that the development can be experienced with virtual reality glasses and headphones in order to have total immersion.

The Meta team has been developing this technology for around seven yearsFor this they have used technologies such as perceptual science, soft robotics, hand tracking, haptic rendering, and micro-fluids.

Even if the same company admits that today it is still quite an ambitious idea, the development of these years has allowed them to create increasingly immersive experiences and has brought them closer to new technologies and techniques that they can contribute in other fields. In addition to the above, Meta admits that such development has also led them to create new materials and manufacturing processes.

