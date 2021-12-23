A thousand people celebrate the end of the longest night at Stonehenge

About a thousand people today celebrated the end of the longest night of the year at the megalithic monument of Stonehenge, in southern England, in the first large concentration allowed there since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Without capacity restrictions or social distance rules in England to avoid contagion, visitors gathered at dawn in the center of the circle of megaliths to watch the sunrise that marks the beginning of the annual period in which the days begin to lengthen.

Many people close to the Druidic and pagan traditions gathered at the monument, declared a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

“The people who built Stonehenge were farmers, they grew their own food. They probably knew that (after the solstice) the days would get longer, things would get better and, hopefully, their crops would grow again,” Heather explained to the BBC. Sebire, Curator of Stonehenge.

Several studies published this year suggest that the current location of Stonehenge, in the English plain of Salisbury, is not its original location, but was erected in Wales, about 150 miles to the west.

Researchers from University College London detected the marks of an ancient stone circle 110 meters in diameter near the present-day Welsh town of Pembrokeshire, the same as Stonhenge, also aligned towards the summer solstice.

Several of the monoliths at the Salisbury Monument are of the same type of rock as the remains analyzed in Wales, while one of the most characteristic stones at Stonehenge fits into one of the empty gaps in the Welsh circle.

In addition, a study published in 2018 by the University of Oxford pointed out that the human remains buried next to the stones in Salisbury do not correspond to the ancestral population of present-day England, but to that of West Wales.