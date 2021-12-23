Aaron Boone on Yankees shortstop prospect

The leader of the New York Yankees, Aaron boone, talked about the super prospect Anthony Volpe who plays shortstop.

Volpe is the organization’s No. 1 prospect and is widely regarded as the one to take over at shortstop for the New York Yankees in the not-too-distant future.

One player Boone can control is top prospect Anthony Volpe, as he’s not on the Yanks’ 40-man roster.

Boone said he has seen Volpe at a few events this offseason and, aside from his baseball talent, he sees a “special guy” off the field and in the clubhouse.

“I remember it was a horrible, rainy day in New York where he and his family came and signed, and I remember hearing about all of his intangibles: ‘man this guy is a great leader, he makes people better around him. . And I remember thinking to myself, ‘Okay, but this was our first-round pick, can he play?’

“Well, I think he’s shown that he can really play and obviously he’s someone we’re incredibly excited about,” Boone said. “I’ve taken a look at some of those intangibles: the way he behaves, the way he communicates, the way he talks. Obviously, there is an incredible work ethic there. There is this confidence with mixed humility. I am very excited with the player, but also with the person that I have seen so far “.

