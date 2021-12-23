Absent Dominicans arrive in the country

Relatives of dominicans who reside abroad and who come to visit the Dominican Republic by christmas festivities, they must present their vaccination card to enter the facilities of the Las Americas International Airport, AILA.

The measure is in addition to the protocols already established, where only one companion per family will be allowed to receive travelers, and thus avoid crowds inside the airport.

The information was confirmed this Wednesday by Luis José López, the airport’s communications director.

According to López between 38 and 45 flights arrive in the country from USA, where those from Puerto Rico, New York, New Jersey, Boston, Miami, Florida, Washington DC and Atlanta are the most frequent.

Recently, the tourism minister David Collado, announced that between December 1 and 20, some 400 thousand foreigners have arrived in the country.

In the surroundings of the airport you can see the signs of affection among the relatives who had not seen each other for a long time.

Some of these relatives consulted by Diario Libre, claimed to have between two years or more without seeing their loved ones.

Not only do the dominicansThe large flow of tourists who landed in the country this Wednesday was also visualized. People arriving from Colombia, Venezuela, Argentina, Florida and New York.