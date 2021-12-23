Accenture buys Qipro Soluciones from BBVA and will provide the bank with AI and data analysis services. | Companies

BBVA) and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) have announced the signing of a collaboration agreement aimed at accelerating the digital transformation of the entity’s operations, implementing data analytics and artificial intelligence technologies to streamline decision-making, improve service and the experience of your customers.

Throughout the 10-year term of the contract, Accenture will collaborate with BBVA to streamline its operations, reconfiguring processes and promoting new ways of working by incorporating data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. The information provided by the Accenture SynOps AI platform will improve decision-making and offer experiences frictionless customers, reducing operating costs

The collaboration agreement with Accenture will accelerate the digital transformation of all the main operations of the entity, providing them with more information and speed, to offer customers more excellent services.

“In the banking sector there is a long tradition of adapting technologies to transform operations and the way they interact with their customers, as well as increase their market share,” explained Manish Shama, CEO of Accenture Operations. “Our collaboration with BBVA it seeks to protect its competitive capacity in the future, anticipating dynamic market conditions and pivoting towards new sources of value ”.

This same year BBVA and Accenture also agreed to sell Qipro Soluciones, until now a BBVA Group company, with operations centers in Malaga and Murcia, to Accenture (pending regulatory approval). Qipro will continue to support the entity’s operations.

“Under this new paradigm of intelligent operations and intensive use of data, BBVA is redesigning its operations to make better services available to its clients and transform its processes to increase their effectiveness and efficiency,” he explains David Cordero, managing director of Accenture, responsible for the bank’s account at a global level and for the rent of the Strategy and Consulting area for Spain, Portugal and Israel.