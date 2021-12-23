Adamari López poses with her ex for this Christmas (PHOTOS)

The actress and host Adamari Lopez 50-year-old is one of the most followed women on social networks, in addition the public accompanies her every morning in her program called ‘Hoy Día’ and no detail is lost of every step she takes in her life. This 2021 was a great year for her due to the important physical change she experienced.

Adamari López. Source: Terra file

It was in May of this year when Adamari Lopez announced that she was separating from her partner, the Spanish dancer Toni Costa, then 10 years old and a daughter in common. After that, he began a healthy path that allowed him to lose more than 20 kilos and become one of the most important figures on television.

Related news

Adamari López and Toni Costa. Source: Terra file

By way of closing the year, Adamari Lopez made a Christmas photographic production in which he included his daughter Alaia and surprisingly also his ex-partner Toni Costa. The images were shared by herself on social networks where she accumulates more than six million followers from all latitudes.

Adamari López and Alaia. Source: instagram @adamarilopez

“@alaia and I send you a lot of love and we wish you have a nice parties …”, he wrote Adamari Lopez next to the photo album where the three pose with looks in tune with the date. For the production the host used several looks, one of them with a red turtleneck sweater and black pants, her daughter imitated her and also added checkered patterned pants.

Adamari López and Alaia. Source: instagram @adamarilopez

In other photos, she is seen Adamari in an off the shoulder dress in shades of green and Alaia wore another plaid dress with a red bow at the waist. Toni interspersed red and black sweaters and combined them with dress pants and shoes. The video that she posted on Facebook also shows the three dressed in pajamas.

“For us it is important to continue cultivating family unity and we know that these photos are memories for a lifetime. We take this opportunity to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and our best wishes always,” he wrote Adamari Lopez on Facebook next to the video that shows the backstage of the production.