Aeroflot’s commercial flights between Cuba and Russia resumed on Tuesday.

“We received with great honor this afternoon, at our” José Martí “International Airport, the resumption of commercial flights of the airline AEROFLOT”, published the institutional account of the entity on Facebook.

“Despite the inclement weather, our company contributed with great organization and quality in operations,” they added in their message.

For its part, the airline itself announced its return to Cuba on December 21.

“Long live Cuba! We are going to the island of bright colors, eternal celebration and passionate rhythms of salsa ”, reported.

“Aeroflot resumes regular flights to Havana on December 21. Flights will take place in the new Airbus A350 long-haul ”, they pointed out.

Regarding travel frequencies, they warned that they will be held “twice a week: Tuesdays and Fridays.”

They also recommended booking through the website www.aeroflot.ru

In this way, Cuban travelers will be able to resume flights through the airline that usually connects both destinations.

MEASURES FOR TRAVELERS IN RUSSIA AND CUBA

Foreign travelers, upon arrival in Russia, must present a C0VID negative certificate (PCR) in Russian or English.

According to the Aeroflot website, “the test must have been carried out a maximum of two days before arrival in the Russian Federation.”

You should know that according to the airline, this measure also applies to children and babies of all ages.

“In case it is not possible to present the medical certificate in Russian or English, it can be done in the official language of the country where the issuing organization is registered,” they indicate.

However, it must be “accompanied by a Russian translation certified by a consular officer of the Russian Federation”

For their part, Russian citizens who travel to Cuba can do so “up to 90 days without a visa.”

It is required that “all persons arriving on the island, except for passengers in transit and children under 12 years of age, present one of the following documents:

Certificate of vaccination, with any vaccine approved in your country of residence.

A medical certificate printed in Spanish or English confirming a negative PCR result. In this case, the test must be done no earlier than 72 hours before departure.

The airline clarifies, however, that “it reserves the right to deny boarding to passengers who do not present any of the above documents.”

Don’t stop reading:

New requirements for Cubans traveling to Russia?

Important information about flights from Cuba to Russia

Steps to fill out the entry form to Cuba