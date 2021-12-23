Aislinn Derbez shares cute photo with Kailani during her Christmas vacation

Eugenio Derberz He took his family to celebrate a little Christmas break at the Universal Studios theme park. Aislinn derbez seized the moment and shared a cute picture with his little daughter Kailani enjoying the ride.

The actress is living one of the best stages of her life, as she has boasted of the great love and time she has shared with her family lately, as well as the new romance that went public a few weeks ago with Belgian Jonathan Kubben.

The tender photo of Aislinn Derbez with Kailani

During the family Christmas walk Aislinn derbez He dedicated himself to sharing in his Instagram stories the funny moments that he spent with Eugenio, Alessandra, Aitana and Kailani.

To make the memory even more special, the Mexican actress shared a tender photograph with her daughter Kailani, in which she revealed the little girl’s emotion for the arrival of Christmas. He blackmails her with kisses!

“Someone gave me a kissing fit as long as I gave them their ‘Grinchmas’ gift”Aislinn wrote as a caption.

Quickly the publication was filled with comments in which they stood out: “Beautiful family“,”The cutest. True love“,”Beautiful family, happy holidays”.