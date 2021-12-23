Alberth Elis, the great revelation of Ligue 1 with Bordeaux

Alberth elis was once again the great positive note of the Bordeaux with the two goals he scored in the match against Lille, the reigning champions of the League 1 that finally took the triumph by 2-3. The Honduran forward has already accumulated seven goals in the French championship and closes 2021 with the best version of his entire career.

The player trained in Olympia He was unable to make his debut with his new club until October and since then he has been the great figure with his seven goals scored after having participated in just 11 games, the first two as a substitute. Despite this, Bordeaux are only one point above relegation after having won three games, a poor record for one of the country’s great clubs.

In the Ligue 1 scorers table He is has the best average and great figures like Mbappe or Ben yedder, both with nine goals, are within reach. The top scorer of the tournament is another figure of the Concacaf What Jonathan David, which adds 11 with the Llille.

It is surprising to see how the ex of Boavista He has adapted so quickly to the most demanding championship he has played so far. Last season in Portugal added 8 goals and in the MLS, with an outstanding performance, added 11 in his best year. Now he has the entire second round of the championship to surpass those figures and establish himself as an outstanding scorer in Europe.

The catracha selection has minimal options to classify Qatar 2022 but the country waits to see He is back in action at the end of January in the commitments before Canada Y The savior.