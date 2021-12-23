Alberth Elis’s two goals weren’t enough and Girondins de Bordeaux lost to Lille

Bordeaux, France.
Alberth Elis made a double, but the Girondins de Bordeaux could not maintain their lead and ended up losing 2-3 against the reigning French Ligue 1 champions Lille on matchday 19 of the French championship.
The Honduran forward scored in the 17th minute after reaching a cross from the right by Timothée Pembélé under the goal.
It was tied by Lille through Benjamin André in the 33rd minute and when the first half was about to end, Alberth Elis appeared again to return the advantage to his team.
In the 45th minute, Elis made a wall with Algerian midfielder Yacine Adli, who returned the ball with a great filtered pass and with a right-hand shot, he beat Croatian goalkeeper Ivo Grbić.
With these two goals, the Catracho scorer reached seven in the French League season with Bordeaux, in the last game of the year.
But Bordeaux could not hold up to the pressure of Lille. The tuco Burak Yilmaz from a penalty in minute 77 evened the duel 2-2 and Canadian Jonathan David in 84 ‘signed the comeback of the visiting team.
With this defeat, Girondins de Bordeaux was on the brink of relegation, ranked 17th in the Ligue 1 standings with 17 points, while Lille with the win is eighth with 28 points.
-GAME OF THE MATCH:
2 – GIRONDINS DE BORDEAUX: Benoit Costil, Timothée Pembélé, Abdel Medioub, Laurent Koscielny, Ricardo Mangas (M. Niang, min.78), Jean Onana (Otavio, min.39), Fransérgio (J. Briand, min.88), Yacine Adli, Javairô Dilrosun (J. Briand, min.88), Hwang Ui-jo (G. Mensah, min.78) and Alberth Elis.
3 – LILLE: Ivo Grbić, José Fonte, Reinildo, Tiago Djaló, Sven Botman, Benjamin André (Xeka, min.81), Renato Sanches (G. Gudmundsson, min.68), Angel Gomes (A. Onana, min.46), Burak Yilmaz (C. Niasse, min.89), Jonathan Bamba (I. Lihadji, min.69) and Jonathan David.