Alberth Elis’s two goals weren’t enough and Girondins de Bordeaux lost to Lille

Alberth Elis made a double, but the Girondins de Bordeaux could not maintain their lead and ended up losing 2-3 against the reigning French Ligue 1 champions Lille on matchday 19 of the French championship.

The Honduran forward scored in the 17th minute after reaching a cross from the right by Timothée Pembélé under the goal.

It was tied by Lille through Benjamin André in the 33rd minute and when the first half was about to end, Alberth Elis appeared again to return the advantage to his team.