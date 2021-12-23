Alberto Vázquez reacts to criticism of his marriage

A few days ago we found out that Alberto Vázquez married his partner, Elisabeth Rena, who is 43 years apart, so it has been the target of several criticisms from users.

In an interview with the First Hand program, the singer said he was tired of the constant pointing out on social networks and explained his reasons for marrying the mother of his young son.

“This had to be becauseWe are 16 years old together, I have a 12-year-old son and sometimes the little friends ask him about his dad and he wondered why everyone told him that we weren’t married, but that’s not why, anyway, he had to give him a name and give him security, he has his dad and because I love my short girl very much “said the interpreter.

Alberto Vazquez, the renowned Mexican rocker, shared a postcard in which he shows the happiness he shared with Elisabeth Rena, on the day of his link and warned that he will not publish more postcards of the happy day.

“I have many photos and I am not going to put them, just for us. Missing the church, which is coming, but I’m not going to say when either “, detailed.

About constants criticism you have received on social media in which they highlight the age difference between him and his partner, the singer pointed out that those who speak, it is because they do not know how to say anything else.

“I don’t like to give a lot of comments because they don’t know how to say nice things, everything is based on the fact that he is 81 and she is 39, pure silly gossip, they don’t even know what they’re saying. All they know is to criticize the ages They don’t ask how we live, how we feel, nothing. Do you find it very difficult for someone to love such a person? Instead of saying: ‘What a father who found affection at that age’, what they want is to criticize me “added.

“Many say that she is a lizard and it gives me a lot of courage because it is not true, she is a beautiful woman. If I had met her when I was young it would have been fabulous, because she is a beautiful woman outside and inside. I am happy to marry such a beautiful woman, so full of life “, Alberto Vázquez finished.