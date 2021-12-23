Alec Baldwin is in the crosshairs, found guilty of tragedy on the set of “Rust”

Alec baldwin made headlines on October 22, when an accident involving props on the set of “Rust” ended the life of the cinematographer Halyna hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. Although the actor assured in an interview on ABC that he had not pulled the trigger, Hutchins’ father has spoken out and insists on the guilt of the interpreter.

“I can’t understand Alec’s behavior. Why did he delete his tweets when it became clear that the shooting happened at a rehearsal? And why did he fire during preparations? The revolver is a type of weapon that is not fired before pressing the trigger and Alec is partially guilty of causing that shot. It is clear to me that Baldwin fired, so it is difficult for me to understand how he cannot be held partially responsible for the death of my daughter, “Anatoly Androsovych told The Sun.

The victim’s father refers to the fact that the artist deleted his Twitter profile shortly after his interview on ABC.

Attention has not only focused on Baldwin. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the tape’s gunsmith, and David Halls, assistant director, are also in the spotlight, since they were supposedly in charge of checking the gun before rehearsal.

Hutchins’ father also revealed to The Sun how was the victim’s son, named Andros and only nine years old. “I do not know if one day he will fully recover. He is slowly returning to normal life, but this has been a great shock for everyone,” he lamented.

The accident investigation continues, although no charges have been filed at this time. Several civil lawsuits have been filed against Baldwin, and according to Screen Rant, the Santa Fe Police Department obtained a warrant and seized the actor’s mobile phone.

