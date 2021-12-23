Alejandro and Alex Fernández, the emotional moments of their first concert after the departure of Don Vicente

After the unfortunate death of don Vicente Fernandez and the emotional farewell that his family and his public gave him at the ranch ‘Los Tres Potrillos’, his son Alejandro Fernandez resumed the tour Made in Mexico, which he performs in the company of his son Alex in some cities of Mexico and the United States. As expected, those first shows were full of emotional moments, because in addition to having been held in Gudalajara, Jalisco, the city that has seen the Fernándezes born and grow up, throughout the recital the artist did not fail to pay a well-deserved tribute. to his father, who was the one who inherited his love for ranchera music and the stage, something that ‘El Potrillo’ now lives next to his son Alex, who has begun to carve his own path in music. It was precisely the moments in which Alejandro was accompanied by his son on the stage of the most emotional ones, since without a doubt the singer could not help but remember those first moments in which Vicente himself invited him to sing with him. Hits like Sorry, time does not forgive Y When i wanted to be big, were some of the themes that moved the feelings of both singers, who through tears did not stop remembering ‘Charro de Huentitán’. Play the video and don’t miss the most exciting moments of these concerts.

