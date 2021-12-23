Alejandro de la Rosa called Nahuel Guzmán a coward for his attitude in the final of Liga MX Femenil

Alejandro de la Rosa threw Nahuel Guzmán for throwing a stuffed animal at Alex Godínez (Photo: Instagram @ alexdelarosal // Reuters)

Monterrey Women got the championship of Opening 2021 when he beat at Tigers in the University Stadium. Prior to the start of the match, the directives of the Rayadas and the Amazons invited the fans present to give stuffed animals what would they be donated to kids of scarce resources. The dolls were thrown from the stands and later collected for the cause. The one who apparently threw an object was Nahuel Guzmán towards Alex Godínez, keeper of Monterrey.

In a video you can see how the feline goalkeeper picks up a stuffed animal and later throws it towards his professional partner. The one who could not resist and denounced Guzmán’s attitude was Alexander of the Rose, sportscaster for TUDN: “And yes, he intentionally threw it at Alex Godínez when she put her hands to her ears while the Volcano booed them. And even with later laughter. NOBODY tells me. Sad, incredible and even cowardly, that I do not accept it”. The narrator added that the stuffed animals were thrown at half time and he did so prior to the start of the match.

The goalkeeper has already shown his position in the situation and did not accept the facts: “Only a wicked and dark-hearted mind can create aggression out of “this”. In a context where the main purpose of the beautiful initiative of throwing stuffed animals onto the playing field is to give girls and boys a smile this Christmas ”.

Alejandro de la Rosa criticized Nahuel Guzmán and called him a coward (Photo: Twitter / adelarosa)

The truth is that the Paton it was flooded in social networks, because for some Twitter users the actions were carried out with treachery and advantage. One account read: “Regardless of the fact that the object did not arrive …What message do you give to your fans? that, from afar, he only sees that Nahuel throws something. Regrettable”.

Likewise, Nahuel has already given his version of the events in the training of the men’s first team: “50 thousand people threw stuffed animals. It was a coincidence that the girls from Rayadas passed by. Obviously there was no intention. I wish they would throw stuffed animals at me when I go to play on the pitch ”.

The controversy Come in Guzman Y TUDN was generated after the game was also broadcast by a streaming of the Amazon. Given this, the feline goalkeeper also commented on his opinion: “LAnd I want to tell the people of TUDN not to be jealous, our broadcast also went very well. They continue to be good reporters and commentators. “

Nahuel Guzmán threw an object at Rayadas prior to the final (Photo: Twitter / @ r9carloss)

The MX League it has not ruled on the matter and if public opinion presses, the pertinent authorities will have to investigate the facts. Since an initiative of the league urges to try to eradicate violent behavior within the Mexican soccer stadiums in the next events that take place.

On the other hand, in football, the Rayadas de Monterrey they came to two Mexican league titles since the Liga MX Femenil in 2017. The group of La Pandilla is located below the Amazonas of Nuevo Leon, since they are the maximum winners of the tournament with four championships. Other equipment found on the list are Chivas and America with one and one, respectively.

Another anecdotal data was that of Eva Mirror. The strategist of the royal cadre became the first woman to win with a first division team in the league Mexican female. At a press conference, the helmsman thanked her players for what they showed on the pitch and argued that they hope they will create a dynasty with that squad.

