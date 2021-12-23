Alex Padilla, the Mexican goalkeeper who trains with Athletic in LaLiga

Editorial Mediotiempo

In addition to Diego Lainez, Héctor Herrera, Néstor Araujo, among others, The league Spanish has Mexican representation under the three sticks, well with him Athletic Bilbao he is training Alex padilla, 18-year-old Aztec who dreams of defending the goal of the first team.

East soccer player maybe does not have many reflectors within The league, because as such he does not play with the first team of the Athletic de Bilbao, but he strives every day to be promoted and consolidate himself as a benchmark.

Who is the Mexican Alex Padilla?

Alex Padilla Pérez, goalkeeper who was born on September 1, 2003, is an archer who has double nationality, because he was born in Zarautz, Spain, but es Mexican thanks to his mother.

East 18-year-old belongs to Basconia, club Athletic subsidiary who participates in the Third Division, but was invited to train with the first team because Unai Simón tested positive for Covid-19, so if things settle down, I could play against him Real Madrid this Wednesday, December 22.

A curious fact regarding this player is that despite having Mexican nationality looks very complicated let him decide represent Tri, Well, a while ago has already been called up by Spain under-19 and by pure coincidence faced Mexico.

It has very good qualities, great area management, good drainage Y reflexes to stop the balls, a fact that justifies why Spain has already turned to see it.

Beginning in the lower categories of Athletic Bilbao going through the Youth B and A, then came to Basconia of the third division and now he would be close to being promoted to the first team. His dream is to consolidate in the goal and live the emotion of being before thousands of fans against the best teams in the country.